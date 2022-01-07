SEBRING — The Dec. 7 School Board meeting agenda had an unusually long list of 24 recommended student expulsions from school, including some disturbing infractions such as two students cited for distribution of child pornography and “other major offense.”
Three students were listed for battery on School Board employees; another student was headed for expulsion due to battery on a student/defiance of authority and other major offense; another student is cited for a sexual offense; two are listed for a trash can fire and other major offense, and one student is listed for disruptive behavior, inappropriate personal conduct and other major offense.
The Jan. 11 School Board meeting’s list of expulsions includes a student cited for threat/intimidation on a School Board employee and another student cited for making threatening comments and other major offense.
When the Dec. 7 agenda was posted online on the district’s website, the list of expulsions was not included with the agenda item.
Highlands News-Sun inquired about the missing list recently and was informed it was inadvertently omitted from the agenda. The posted agenda for the Dec. 7 meeting was recently updated to include the expulsion list.
The Dec. 7 expulsion list included 14 students with drug-related infractions including one student listed who was tested due to reasonable suspicion and had a non-negative (positive) drug screening for THC, amphetamines and benzamine.
The School Board of Highlands County will consider another long list of expulsions at its Jan. 11 meeting with 13 of the 16 infractions related to marijuana or THC.
The total number of students recommended for expulsions at the midpoint of the school year is triple the number compared to last year, which was not a typical year with many students, especially in the first semester, learning online from home due to the pandemic.
School Board Member Donna Howerton said she called District Director of Safety and Security Timothy Leeseburg recently to inquire about the number of students at the Academy at Youth Care Lane, where most of the expelled students are assigned for a nine- or 18-week program depending on their infractions.
There were about 50 students at the Academy, she said. “So our numbers are pretty high out there. I am trying to figure out some way we could curtail students on these drugs. It could be there are not enough consequences for the students to realize the seriousness of this.”
School Board Chairman Isaac Durrance said the number of expulsions on the board agendas fluctuate with the school schedule. He noted there were many expulsions in December and there was only one regular board meeting in December so the numbers could be higher.
“It saddens me; I wish we didn’t have any of those, that would be better,” he said. “I wish they would think about the consequences before they did the infraction, but I know the younger students can be a bit impulsive.”
The district needs the policies that it has in place (Code of Student Conduct) that address the consequences for students, Durrance said.
Durrance said he spoke to Leeseburg, who said there are around 45 students currently assigned to the Academy, but a couple will be coming off the program after the winter break.
There might be more students going into the program so they are at the higher end of the typical enrollment there, Durrance said. “We don’t want to overburden them at the Academy, so it is something we need to keep an eye on.”
There were only three expulsions on the Jan. 12, 2021 School Board agenda with the last one numbered 20, indicating there had been a total of 20 in the first semester of the 2020-21 school year.
The upcoming Jan. 11 School Board agenda shows 16 expulsions for consideration of approval with the last one numbered 61.
Following is a summary of the offenses:
• Five — Admitted to smoking marijuana.
• One — Possession of marijuana.
• One — Possession of marijuana and controlled substance.
• Two — Reasonable suspicion/non negative for THC
• Two — Refusal to submit reasonable suspicion drug screen.
• Two — Possession of vape pen/non negative for THC.
• One — Other major offenses/inappropriate use of technology.
• One — Threat/intimidation on a School Board employee.
• One — Other major offenses/made threatening comments
Non negative for THC means a person tested positive for THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s psychological effects.
Reasonable suspicion means a student was suspected of drug use and recommended for a drug screening.