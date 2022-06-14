SEBRING — The candidate qualifying period started Monday and continues until noon Friday for all statewide, multi-county, county and district candidates.
The Primary Election is on Aug. 23 and the General Election is on Nov. 8.
In Highlands County, those who have pre-filed for the local elections are:
• Supervisor of Elections — Karen Healy (incumbent) (Rep.)
• County Commissioner District 2 — Don Elwell (Rep.) and Kathleen Rapp (incumbent) (Rep.)
• County Commissioner District 4 — Chantel Parris (Dem.) and Arlene Tuck (incumbent) (Rep.)
• School Board District 1 (nonpartisan) — Jeremy Daugherty and Isaac Durrance (incumbent)
• School Board District 4 — William Brantley II (incumbent) and Reese Martin.
• School Board District 5 — Jill Compton Twist (incumbent) and Nicole Radonski.
The closing dates to register to vote are July 25 for the Primary Election and Oct. 10 for the General Election.
{span}The Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., {/span}580 S. Commerce Ave., Room A201, Sebring.