SEBRING — The candidate qualifying period concluded at noon Friday for all statewide, multi-county, county and district candidates.
The Primary Election is on Aug. 23 and the General Election is on Nov. 8.
In Highlands County, those who have qualified for the local elections, or qualified with no opposition are:
Supervisor of Elections — Karen Healy (incumbent) (Rep.)
County Commissioner District 2 — Don Elwell (Rep.) and Kathleen Rapp (incumbent) (Rep.)
County Commissioner District 4 — Chantel Parris (Dem.) and Arlene Tuck (incumbent) (Rep.)
School Board District 1 (nonpartisan) — Jeremy Daugherty and Isaac Durrance (incumbent)
School Board District 4 — William Brantley II (incumbent) and Reese Martin.
School Board District 5 — Jill Compton Twist (incumbent) and Nicole Radonski.
The following are nonpartisan:
Highlands Soil and Water Conservation Dist., Group 1 — Robert Deen
Highlands Soil and Water Conservation Dist., Group 2 — G. Stephen Smith
Highlands Soil and Water Conservation Dist., Group 3 — Thomas Wohl
Highlands Soil and Water Conservation Dist., Group 4 — John Causey
Highlands Soil and Water Conservation Dist., Group 5 — Sara Sebring
Sun ‘n Lake of Sebring Board of Supervisors — Jim Hicks, Michael Hurley and Beverly Phillips.
Spring Lake Improvement Dist., Seat 4 — Kenneth Kirk
Spring Lake Improvement Dist., Seat 5 — Tim McKenna
The closing dates to register to vote are July 25 for the Primary Election and Oct. 10 for the General Election.