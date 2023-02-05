In the old days, food was not as readily available as today. We’ve come a long way with grocery stores seemingly on every corner. It’s hard to imagine how our great-grandparents and those that came before them survived without such conveniences. Imagine having to hunt or gather your food daily just to keep a healthy supply. We have come a long way in a short time.
I remember my dad telling me about his childhood and the icebox they had. Refrigerators without electricity were common and required a large block of ice to keep food cold. Of course, a ride to town to pick up the ice was required unless the delivery was offered. For those living in rural areas, that type of convenience was not always available. The freon-cooled refrigerator was introduced in the 1920s, but it would be the ‘40s before they were commonplace in households. Just 100 years ago life was very different.
In the early 1800s, a Frenchman named Nicholas Appert came up with the idea of sealing food in jars with a cork and heating it to high temperatures. He found that food could be stored for long periods to use later. It wasn’t long before others came up with the idea of using sealed tin cans and an industry was formed. I’m guessing the term canning comes from the practice of preserving food in tin cans. Of course, today canned food is common, and a good way to purchase food for longer periods.
The homeowner doesn’t usually have the means to seal food in cans, so the jar is the tool of choice. The process, though easily done in your kitchen, must be done the proper way. A mistake could be costly and getting it right, is of the utmost importance.
At UF/IFAS Extension in Highlands County, we are offering a class on canning and preserving that will get you started in the right direction. We have a certified expert coming on Saturday, Feb. 11 for a two-hour class. The class starts at 10 a.m. Call the Extension office at 863-402-6540 on how to register and for class details. You’ll only need to bring yourself and something to write with and we’ll do the rest. Class registration needs to be done in advance, so we have enough literature for all attendees.
David Austin is the UF/IFAS Residential Horticulture Agent in Highlands County and Master Gardener Coordinator. You can follow him on his Facebook page, Hometown Gardener.