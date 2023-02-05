In the old days, food was not as readily available as today. We’ve come a long way with grocery stores seemingly on every corner. It’s hard to imagine how our great-grandparents and those that came before them survived without such conveniences. Imagine having to hunt or gather your food daily just to keep a healthy supply. We have come a long way in a short time.

I remember my dad telling me about his childhood and the icebox they had. Refrigerators without electricity were common and required a large block of ice to keep food cold. Of course, a ride to town to pick up the ice was required unless the delivery was offered. For those living in rural areas, that type of convenience was not always available. The freon-cooled refrigerator was introduced in the 1920s, but it would be the ‘40s before they were commonplace in households. Just 100 years ago life was very different.

