Editor’s note: Avon Park sets a precedent in a capitalistic venture with government agencies. Professionals from all over the country are coming together to be involved in a new concept – combining aviation with biofuel farming. This is the seventh in a series of eight stories.
AVON PARK — Governor Ron DeSantis recently increased the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) from $5 million to $30 million to stimulate economic growth in rural communities such as Avon Park.
Avon Park’s Executive Airport is a special district that qualifies for numerous grants, including RIF. As of July 15, rural communities can apply for the grant by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
Avon Park will be submitting its application as part of the ongoing process to develop a sustainable economic future for the City of Avon Park’s Executive Airport under the management team of Florida Airport Management.
The partnership agreement between FAM and Avon Park is crucial for federal funding under Section Title IX of the Biorefinery Assistance Program. As a bioFuel energy resource, Title IX guarantees funding of commercial biorefineries using eligible technology such as hemp.
FAM approached the City of Avon Park with an offer to operate the entire airport at no-cost to the city, while investing $3 million out of pocket for business development at the airport, which includes the processing and manufacturing of hemp.
The primary grant agencies for Avon Park and FAM are the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) through the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO).
Once the city submits its application to the state, the county can begin sending letters promoting support for the city’s development plans at the airport. Processing and manufacturing hemp while keeping it local.
“We want something like this that we could support,” said Jeff King, economic development officer for Highlands County. “We will advocate for this, help make this a good thing.”
The FAM team is actively working to create a hub with Avon Park at the center, creating a way to preserve their agriculture heritage with industrial hemp as a key component in job creation.
Currently, the management agreement between Avon Park and FAM is short term.
City Manager Mark Schrader explained the airport is working off last year’s budget during the transition period. “We work extremely well together,” he said.
According to Schrader, the city welcomes the opportunity to work with FAM. “It’s good to have someone out there with the knowledge of running an airport with over 25 years experience.”
Before FAM came in there were no employees or assigned staff at airport for the past several years. The city would send over a city employee or a supervisor just to assist and for security reasons. The long-term lease agreement is almost completed and when it is signed the partnership will be one that lasts for decades.
“It’s been great to have FAM come in here,“ Schrader said. “It’s a benefit to the city in the long run.”
In February, USDA reported hemp value production was $824 million in 2021. This new commodity is not only good for the farmers to produce, but it’s good for the country in the opinion of JT Clark, CEO/FAM president.
Clark and his team believe biofuel energy is also the path towards independence from foreign oil. And under biorefineries of Title IX Section in the 9003 Program, Avon Park and FAM are the perfect role model to create the hub.
The USDA’s Rural Development rules for cash equity requirements from the borrower and other principles involved in the project must make a significant investment in the project to qualify for any of the five loan programs covered under Title IX.
Capitalization for capital improvement projects like this one can be challenging.
“It requires patience,” Clark said. “It’s a thoughtful process joining local, state and federal agencies together with private entities.”
There are five Rural Development loan programs: Business and Industry, Community Facilities, Food Supply Chain loan and the Rural Energy Loan Program. These are government guaranteed loans.
Depending on the projects, some loans may require more capital cash up front but the normal rate on a loan for a borrower is 20%, the government covers the remaining 80%.
The city is the public sponsor submitting the preliminary application for the FAA’s Airport Investment Partnership Program (AIPP). The FAA may fund a city’s grant or a series of grants up to $750,000 for predevelopment costs.
With the enactment of the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp was declassified as a Schedule 1 Narcotic. Industrial hemp is below the 0.03% threshold level of THC, meaning, not enough THC to get high.
The Agricultural Act in 2018 was amended and reauthorized Title IX Section in the 9003 Program. Terms of ‘biorefinery’ and ‘eligible technology’ were defined in the Farm Bill. Signed by President Donald Trump, the USDA immediately began implementing key programs.
King stated the next five years are important to take advantage of securing grant money that is available or the funds will go away.