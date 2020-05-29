LORIDA — Alexander Aaron Capps, 40, of Lorida, was arrested by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, May 26 on multiple drug charges including possession of meth and operating a marijuana growhouse.
Deputies with the HCSO Special Investigations Unit responded to Capps residence on Fairview Lane in Lorida pertaining to a warrant for grand theft and burglary committed by Capps, reports said.
According to reports, a female victim rented a room from Capps at his residence from April 15 to May 4 after a domestic dispute with her husband. The victim had driven her husband’s truck to Capps residence. She told deputies that she had some mechanical issues with the vehicle and asked Capps to take a look at it. Capps continued to work on the vehicle as days went by, but still had not “fixed” it, reports said.
On May 4, the victim said that Capps pointed a handgun at her and demanded the title to her vehicle yelling, “you got 20 minutes to get me the title or I’ll handle you.” On the morning of May 5 Capps allegedly told the victim to “get out of the house,” at which point she finally did, reports said.
Two warrants were issued for Capps arrest, one for the theft of two pressure washers and attachments, valued at over $750, and a second for attempted robbery with a firearm, reports said.
While at the property to serve the theft warrant, deputies discovered a growhouse in the garage of the residence, according to reports.
After obtaining a new, separate search warrant for the residence pertaining to the growhouse, deputies processed the scene, which turned up 29 cannabis plants, a total weight of 10 pounds, reports said.
While deputies were on scene, a representative from Glades Electric arrived to investigate a possible power diversion at the residence. A diversion was discovered running from the meter to the garage. On May 13, Glades Electric verified that the dollar value of the electricity stolen was $79,453.68, reports said.
Inside the house, detectives found drug paraphernalia including glass smoking pipes, syringes with residue, grinders and spoons with residue. They also found a syringe that contained a brown residue that tested positive for methamphetamine. There was also a clear crystalline substance in a plastic baggie that also tested positive for methamphetamine. The total weight of the methamphetamine was two grams, according to reports.
In reference to the power washer theft, Capps was charged with one felony charge of burglary and one felony charge of grand theft more than $750 less than $5,000.
A warrant was served on May 9 for one felony count of attempted burglary with a firearm.
In reference to the growhouse, Capps was charged on May 26 with one felony count of marijuana production, one felony count of larceny more than $20,000 less than $100,000, one felony count of methamphetamine possession and one misdemeanor count of drug equipment possession.