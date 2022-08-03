LAKE PLACID — If you didn’t attend this past weekend’s Car & Bike Show in DeVane Park, around the circle in Lake Placid, you were one of the few who missed it. In addition to the 280 vehicles on display, tons of visitors showed up. The best word to describe the July 30th event is “Wow”.
The antique, classic, hot rod, and just plain neat cars, trucks, and motorcycles began checking in at 7 a.m. They were greeted by staff from State Farm Insurance in Lake Placid, which was the major sponsor of the show. Each year the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce holds the Car & Bike Show to coincide with the Caladium Festival, which is held just up the street.
Despite the near 100-degree heat, the displays were nestled under the many shade trees in the park. Some of the vehicles had been shown in previous years, but a large percentage were first-time entries.
This year’s show had some new staff members. For instance, Pete Richie of Lake Placid was the show director. Two of his fellow Lake Country Cruisers members, Ron Ellerman and Scott Teeters, helped him to keep everything running smoothly. DJ Ben had the duties of announcing and providing music. He goes by GNR Entertainment.
Another change this year involved the awards themselves. Previously, the winners and runners up in each category were given plastic gold trophies, But the organizers decided it would be better to give the winners plaques they could display on their vehicles. Another change was the look of the Best of Show Award. A very large, colorful, metal caladium leaf was crafted by Metal Art Creations by JK for that winner.
Throughout the show, the Bud Light tent was very active. Not only to get a cold beer, but to purchase 50/50 tickets. At the end of the show $1,000 went to one ticket holder. Seven-year-old, Adeline Campbell, a third grader at Lake Country Elementary School, reached into the bucket full of tickets and pulled out the winner. After that, tickets were pulled for some of the many door prizes.
Twenty-six local businesses donated prizes for the spectators and the show vehicle owners. By the way, that Best of Show Caladium was earned by Bill Weaver of Winter Haven. It was for his 1951 International pickup truck. He said the car was his grandfather’s, but in 1974 it became his. With his knowledge from his career as an engineer, he was able to keep the truck in perfect shape all these years.
Another individual award went to Dennis Uerlings. It was the Police Chief Award for his 1966 Pontiac Tempest.
At 3 p.m., DeVane Park was empty and except for the filled trash containers, it was hard to tell that such a wonderful show had taken place. Thanks to all the volunteers, car and bike owners, and visitors for making this a “Wow” attraction.