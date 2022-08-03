LAKE PLACID — If you didn’t attend this past weekend’s Car & Bike Show in DeVane Park, around the circle in Lake Placid, you were one of the few who missed it. In addition to the 280 vehicles on display, tons of visitors showed up. The best word to describe the July 30th event is “Wow”.

The antique, classic, hot rod, and just plain neat cars, trucks, and motorcycles began checking in at 7 a.m. They were greeted by staff from State Farm Insurance in Lake Placid, which was the major sponsor of the show. Each year the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce holds the Car & Bike Show to coincide with the Caladium Festival, which is held just up the street.

