Ecuador Car Bomb

A vehicle that blew up outside the Women’s and Human Rights Ministry building is cordoned off by authorities in Quito, Ecuador, late Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. The building used to be the location of the government’s National Service for Attention for People Deprived of Liberty (SNAI), which runs the jail system.

 DOLORES OCHOA/AP PHOTO

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador’s fragile security situation was underscored Thursday by a series of car bombings and the hostage-taking of more than 50 law enforcement officers inside various prisons, just weeks after the country was shaken by the assassination of a presidential candidate.

Ecuador’s National Police reported no injuries resulting from the four explosions in Quito, the capital, and in a province that borders Peru, while Interior Minister Juan Zapata said none of the law enforcement officers taken hostage in six different prisons had been injured.

