FROSTPROOF — A car was struck by a train on Scenic Highway in Frostproof on Thursday, leaving two dead and one injured. All three were from Avon Park.
At approximately 3:17 p.m. Thursday, Kayla Cobb, 26, was driving on South Scenic Highway, between Livingston Lake Road and U.S. 98 near Frostproof with her sister, Shala Cobb, 20, and Shala’s son, Kingston Scott, four months old. Both Shala and Kingston were in the backseat, according to reports.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office report said that Kayla drove the car around the crossing arms at the railroad track but before the car could clear the tracks it was struck by the Amtrak train. Evidence and witness statements revealed that the car was traveling south and the train was also traveling south. As the train approached the crossing, the crossing arms were in the down position and all warning lights were working properly, reports said.
The train struck the car behind the rear door on the passenger side, splitting the car in half. The rear half of the car was propelled 50 feet. Both Shala and Kingston were ejected from the rear portion where they had been seated, according to reports.
Deputies found a child safety seat at the scene, however, their initial investigation indicated that no one in the car was properly restrained in their seats. Shala was found deceased at the scene. Kingston suffered significant injuries and was transported to AdventHealth Sebring but passed away upon arrival. The driver, Kayla, suffered an injury to her leg and was transported to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center. No one on the train was injured, reports said.
The Florida Department of Transportation assisted PCSO with traffic control and Scenic Highway was shut down for approximately four hours while the scene was worked. The wreck is still under investigation.