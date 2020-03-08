SEBRING — As we get geared up for Race Week let’s check our musical playlist of tunes devoted to driving, driving fast and just the thrill of getting behind the wheel and hitting the road.
The Beach Boys first hit it big in the early 1960s with songs about surfing, but they hit quite a few high notes, literally with Brian Wilson’s falsetto, on some rollicking car tunes such as “409,” “Little Deuce Coup,” and “Fun, Fun, Fun,” with the lyric “And she’ll have fun fun fun ‘til her daddy takes the T-bird away.”
Jan and Dean were also riding the wave of surf music with a big hit in “Surf City,” but they also kicked into gear and into falsetto like the Beach Boys on “Drag City” and “Little Old Lady (from Pasadena)” singing, “She drives real fast and she drives real hard, She’s the terror of Colorado Boulevard.”
When asked to name a car song, Skip Adams of Sebring quickly replied, “Hot Rod Lincoln,” which features a rapid description of, “this story of the Hot Rod race when Fords and Lincolns was settin’ the pace.”
There have been a few notable versions of “Hot Rod Lincoln” — Charlie Ryan, who wrote it, and first released it in 1955 and then Johnny Bond in 1960, Commander Cody And The Lost Planet Airmen in 1971, Asleep at the Wheel in 1988 and it has been recorded by Pat Travers, Les Claypool and Jim Varney.
There are many versions of “Route 66,” which was first popularized by Nat King Cole in 1946. The Rolling Stones performed it in 1976 (check the YouTube video) and the British electronic music group Depeche Mode gave it an interesting spin.
Crooner Perry Como jazzed it up for his version from the 1959 album “Como Swings.” His rendition has great musical backing and more lyrics including the prelude lyric that starts with, “Mister, you may have traveled near or far, but you haven’t seen the country, ‘till you’ve seen the country by car.”
For a looser small combo string version of “Route 66” check out former Monkee Peter Tork with a group called Shoe Suede Blues.
For music to rev it up on two wheels its hard to beat “Born to Be Wild” by Steppenwolf a song born to played by countless bar bands and covered (either recorded or performed live) by many famous artists such as Ozzy Osbourne (with Miss Piggy), Krokus, Wilson Pickett, Etta James, Status Quo and Blue Oyster Cult.
Blue Oyster Cult has a studio version that was released on a 1995 compilation album titled “Workshop of the Telescopes.” A live version was released as a single from the first of the Cult’s three live albums — “On Your Feet or on Your Knees,” which was released in 1975.
Check out on YouTube a live 1978 version of “Born to Be Wild,” that Blue Oyster Cult stretched out to nearly six minutes that includes a synthesizer and a guitar feedback/noise break that must have wowed the audiences of the time.
Other notable car tunes include: “Little Red Corvette” by Prince, “Pink Cadillac” by Bruce Springsteen, “Mustang Sally” by Wilson Pickett, “I Can’t Drive 55” by Sammy Hagar, “Cars” by Gary Numan, “Drive My Car” by the Beatles, “Hey Little Cobra” by the Ripcords and “Long White Cadillac” by Dwight Yoakum.
Of course pickup trucks and the big rigs are a big part of country music and worthy of a separate examination and story.
In meantime lets, “Look at the sign, we’re in the wrong place, Move out boys and let’s get ready to race,” as sung by Bachman-Turner Overdrive on “Roll On Down the Highway.”
