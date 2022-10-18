SEBRING — Tuesday night, the Highlands Tea Party will hear from Laurie Cardoza-Moore. She is the founder of Proclaiming Justice to the Nations, a globally respected voice on the frontlines of battle for the ideological, social, moral and religious mind of this generation. From her role as special envoy to the United Nations for human rights and anti-Semitism on behalf of 44 million Christians, to her leadership in statehouses through PJTN’s Anti-Semitism Awareness Resolution, Cardoza-Moore is a tireless advocate.
Cardoza-Moore, a Fort Lauderdale resident, was listed by the Algemeiner as one of the “Top 100 People Positively Impacting Israel,” was awarded the “Friend of Israel Award” by The Center For Jewish Awareness and appointed the “Goodwill Ambassador to Israel Award” given by Israel Consul General of the Israeli Foreign Ministry.