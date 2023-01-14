SEBRING — Students checked out the abundance of opportunities for their future at the Highlands County Career and Community Service Fair on Thursday at the Alan Jay Arena, Sebring.
The event was presented by the Mason G. Smoak Foundation, the chambers of commerce of Avon Park, Lake Placid and Sebring and Leadership Highlands.
At the event, Deena Wright, executive director of the Mason G. Smoak Foundation, said they had students from Avon Park Middle School and students from the high schools visit the event.
The schools decided what grade levels they were bringing in.
The career fair had 46 different businesses, including a few colleges, set up with displays, information handouts and giveaway items such as pens and keychains.
At the career fair, Superintendent of Schools Brenda Longshore commented that it is a great event for the students.
“There are so many opportunities in our area that our students just don’t know about,” she said. “So, to have the community come together to provide this time for students to learn more and to recognize there are places where they can volunteer and get connected to and get information, is just amazing.
“I am so thankful for the leadership in our community to come together to sponsor and event like this,” Longshore said. “We have many, many students who have taken advantage of this.
“In going around to all the vendors and different community members, they are so excited to be able to communicate with the students. We are just so thankful for the community that we live in.”
Sheriff Paul Blackman was at the career fair along with many others from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Department.
“We have positions open all over the organization, it doesn’t matter civilian, sworn, in the jail, in the patrol side, we have positions all over,” he said. “We are excited to see these young folks coming through. Hopefully they will want to stay here in Highlands County and work.”
Sebring High School junior Abigal Winderry said there is a lot of information at the career fair. “They have different opportunities to do whatever you wanted to be,” she said.