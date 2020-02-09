SEBRING — Dr. Caren Neile is returning to Highlands Hammock State Park for another evening of storytelling on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Dr. Neile, who is a professional storyteller and a professor in the School of Communication and Multimedia Studies at Florida Atlantic University, will be presenting another session of “Short Takes: A Grab Bag of Old Florida Stories” from 7-8 p.m. in the park recreation hall.
Park Services Specialist Carla Sherwin recalled, “Those who attended 'Short Takes' this past spring will remember her engaging the audience with tales of legendary realtor Gracie McCoy, and she had just gotten started with the notorious Ashley gang, a group of outlaws operating out of the Everglades in the 1920s, when the evening came to a close.”
Neile plans to pick up from where she left off with the Ashley gang, and then share selections from her new book, “Only in Florida: Why Did the Manatee Cross the Road and Other True Tales.” The book, which is due out later in March, is a collection of true-life tales culled by Neile while traversing the state this past year. The theme focuses on experiences and situations unique the Sunshine State and reveals ordinary Floridians caught up in extraordinary situations. The program, which is free and open to the public, will be preceded by an informal “Meet and Greet” with book sales and signings from 6-7 p.m. “This promises to be another fascinating evening,” Sherwin concluded.
As the parking is limited, visitors may park in the overflow field and walk or take a tram shuttle to the recreation hall. ADA handicapped parking will also be available at the recreation hall. Funding for this program is through a grant from the Florida Humanities with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Additional funding is provided by the Friends of Highlands Hammock State Park.
Highlands Hammock is located at 5931 Hammock Road in Sebring. Park entry fees of $6 per vehicle are waived after 6 p.m. For more information, call 863-386-6094, and visit FloridaStateParks.org/park/Highlands-Hammock.