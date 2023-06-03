As Summer and Google sat by the side entrance of Carlie Lynne’s Bar in Sebring one day last week, they lapped up water while Duchess and Zoe listened to the music by the outdoor bar and Bugsy shook as he welcomed patrons into the establishment.

This would sound like a normal Friday afternoon at Carlie Lynne’s Bar except these bar patrons are dogs. The bar hosted Doggy Dog Day on May 26 so these dogs could get adopted. Three dog adoption agencies were present with dogs – Humane Society of Highlands County, Sebring Angels, Inc. and Barking Out Loud Rescue, Inc.

Recommended for you