As Summer and Google sat by the side entrance of Carlie Lynne’s Bar in Sebring one day last week, they lapped up water while Duchess and Zoe listened to the music by the outdoor bar and Bugsy shook as he welcomed patrons into the establishment.
This would sound like a normal Friday afternoon at Carlie Lynne’s Bar except these bar patrons are dogs. The bar hosted Doggy Dog Day on May 26 so these dogs could get adopted. Three dog adoption agencies were present with dogs – Humane Society of Highlands County, Sebring Angels, Inc. and Barking Out Loud Rescue, Inc.
“Dogs are always welcome here,” remarked Beverly Hanson, a regular customer of Carlie Lynne’s.
For 11 years, Gail Wright has owned and operated the popular bar at 9119 U.S. 27 S. and encourages owners to bring their dogs in on a leash at her bar. She also supports dog adoption.
“We are trying to help get some dogs adopted,” Wright said.
Doggy Dog Day is an event started by Kenneth “Sarge” Costello, a veteran and former sergeant of the U.S. Army, with trusty Bugsy, his service dog, and family member at his side. Costello and Bugsy are regulars at Carlie Lynne’s Bar and they were at the bar on Friday celebrating Bugsy’s birthday. A large cake was cut and handed out for them.
“You bring your dog to the bar so that other dogs get along with each other,” Costello explained. “I hope to get dogs that are in cages find a loving home,” which is the goal and theme of the festivities.
Costello even organized a costume contest for the dogs. Cash prizes, donated by Costello, were awarded to the top three winners. First place won $250, second got $150 and third received $75.
“That is how serious I am about finding dogs a home. I had to do something,” he exclaimed.
On behalf of Moonraker Logistics, owned by Nick Cartos, one of their employees at the event, Kim Archer, handed a $1,000 check donation to the Humane Society of Highlands County.
In the back near the parking lot, Juice wagged his tail next to his foster parent Barbara Clark.
“Juice is about 10 months old. He was rescued by Sebring Angels, found as a stray about 4 months old. He was emaciated on the side of the road. I’m his foster mommy,” Clark said.
The Foster Parent Program is provided by Sebring Angels. Foster parents are volunteers willing to train and take care of a dog until that dog is verified to be in a suitable home. Sebring Angels is a nonprofit organization that helps rescue dogs and find them homes.
Denise Beauparlant, president of Sebring Angels Inc., said, “Right now we have 26 dogs total.” These dogs wait for adoption. “Go to our website Sebringangels.com or petfinder.com to see all our dogs. There is an application under each dog. They submit the application, we review it in a day or so and set up a meeting.”
At the event, two potential new dog parents signed up to adopt a dog.
To adopt a dog, contact the Humane Society at 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd., Sebring, call 863-655-1522 or go onto their website at www.humanesocietyofhighlandscounty.org. Their hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Sebring Angels also has dogs available for adoption. Contact Sebring Angels at 863-703-2364, email at SebringAngels@gmail.com or go onto their website at sebringangels.com.
Meanwhile, there are dogs patiently waiting to find a forever home.
Highlands Sun Editor Cindy Marshall contributed to this story.