SEBRING — City Council President Tom Dettman and Council Pro-tempore Lenard Carlisle both announced at Tuesday’s council meeting that they would be seeking another term to the council in the March election.
The terms of Mayor John Shoop and Councilman Mark Stewart also expire on March 31, 2023.
Shoop said Wednesday that he would “more than likely run again.”
Highlands News-Sun tried to reach Stewart for comment, but Shoop said Stewart indicated he would not run again.
At the council meeting, during the councilmembers’ comments, Councilwoman Terry Mendel said it was an honor and a privilege to be on the City Council.
“I would also exhort any of the members of the viewing audience and who is here to consider running for City Council at some point maybe in the future,” she said. “It is a very interesting and wonderful opportunity to serve our community and I am very happy to be doing that job to the best of my ability.”
Carlisle said he is like Mendel in that he enjoys being a part of council.
“I have learned a lot,” he said. “I was born and raised here, and I have learned things about Sebring from sitting on this council.
“I would like to serve at least one more term. So when it comes time to vote, please vote.”
Dettman said in jest, “So we don’t need that many more people running do we?”
Carlisle agreed, “No, we don’t. Besides that, we are servants. Avon Park [council] just gave themself a raise, I think Lake Placid makes ... we make a dollar a year. So we are not up here for the money. We are servants. That is what we are. We do this because we want to do it because we love our city.”
Dettman said, “Since Lenard had already said he will be running again this coming March, I better jump in and tell you I will be too. I would like to do one more three-year term myself at least before I turn 80.”
The City Council election will be in March 2023.