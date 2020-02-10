SEBRING —Among 27 hopefuls age 8-12 the judges had a tough decision to single out one girl, but they found their winner with Carly Vega who was crowned Little Miss Highlands County on Saturday afternoon at the Highlands County Fair.
Before being named one of the five finalists, Vega was named Miss Congeniality.
The 8-year-old is a third-grader at Cracker Trail Elementary.
She is the daughter of Laura and Carlos Vega.
Laura said, “We are super proud of her; she is the definition of beauty inside and out.”
Bailey Toneyn was named Miss Photogenic and was one of the Top Five Finalists. The 8-year-old is a third-grader at Woodlawn Elementary.
The other Top Five Finalists were Brylee King, Braelyn Cassill and Daxtyn Hines.
The 27 contestants were first introduced to the audience during a dance number in keeping with the Roaring 20s theme with some fancy and quick dance steps that take you back 100 years when the Charleston was the rage.
All dressed in blue short 20s-styled dresses with matching blue headbands, the girls where a hit with the audience as they danced to a recording that mixed a rippling low bass sound with a hint of 1920s inspired Dixieland.
The girls formed a circle in the conclusion of the performance, which brought a hearty applause from the audience.
After a break for entertainment, the contestants returned for the dress competition where they introduced themselves and thanked their sponsors.
After the Top Five Finalists were named, Little Miss Highlands County 2019 Carlysle Kenyon tool her farewell walk.
The judging was based on poise, personality and overall appearance.
There were no runners-up named in the event. The others in the Top Five were known as “Sisters” to the winner.