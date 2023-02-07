SEBRING — Parents, grandparents, sponsors and fans cheered the 15 competitors in this year’s Teen Miss Highland’s County Pageant at Alan Jay Arena Saturday afternoon.

The show began with a dance number, led by Baxley Hines, last year’s Teen Miss Highlands County. All of the 13– to 16-year-old contestants followed Hines’ lead in the energetic opening dance that saw them keeping in nearly perfect step. The number was choreographed by Center Stage Dance Studio under the instruction of Patty Long and Caylie Pearlman.

