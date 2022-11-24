Holiday Shipping

A United States Postal Service employee works outside a post office in Wheeling, Ill., Dec. 3, 2021. The nation’s major shipping companies are in the best shape to get holiday shoppers’ packages delivered on time since the start of the pandemic, suggesting a return to normalcy.

 NAM Y. HUH/AP PHOTO, FILE

Carriers like the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and United Parcel Service project to have enough capacity after struggling under the holiday crush for the past two years, when many people hunkered down at home and turned to online shopping.

