Two cars collided Wednesday afternoon at a sharp-angle intersection on Memorial Drive, by Lake Sebring.
Florida Highway Patrol reports that one car, a deep-blue Ford Mustang, had children passengers, ages 9 and 7.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, which was in charge of the scene until FHP arrived, reported that both children did get injured.
Highlands County Fire Rescue medical units (EMS) were on scene during the afternoon rain. Concerned family members arrived to ask about the passengers’ condition.
A persistent rain soaked the scene. FHP still has the crash under investigation, with no word yet on the cause, aggravating factors or who was at fault.
The crash took place at 4:17 p.m., FHP reports, between the Ford Mustang and a bright yellow Dodge Ram crew-cab pickup. The driver of the Mustang was a 43-year-old man, FHP reported. He had the children in his car.
The driver of the truck was a 54-year-old man. FHP said one driver was treated and released, but did not say which one.
It is also not known from which direction each vehicle was traveling. The intersection has Bradford Drive entering Memorial Drive at a sharp angle, pointing south. Memorial Drive has a curve to the right, approximately 500 feet to the south of Bradford Drive.
The Mustang landed, pointing north, in the ditch on the north side of the intersection. It had an impact dent to the driver’s side and front-end damage.
Meanwhile, the truck had stopped, also pointing north, in the northbound lane of Memorial Drive. It had front end damage, particularly to the passenger side of the front.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Highland County Fire Rescue Engine 7, Battalion Chief 1 and EMS responded to the scene along with law enforcement.
A neighbor, Kimberly Benoit, said she heard the crash from inside her house and knew it was not thunder from the storm. Her home sits on Bradford Drive, just off Memorial on the lake side of the road.
She said crashes are a common concern at that spot, as is speeding. For a month, during January, she said, the Sheriff’s Office had set up a radar/speed sign to warn northbound motorists.
During that time, she was told, deputies gave out at least 15 speeding tickets. Speed limit on that stretch of Memorial is set at 45 mph.
