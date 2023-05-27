Where cars collide

A blue Ford Mustang and a yellow Dodge Ram crew-cab pickup sit where they landed Wednesday afternoon after colliding on Memorial Drive at Bradford Drive in Sebring. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash which, reportedly, had two children injured.

 PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF

Two cars collided Wednesday afternoon at a sharp-angle intersection on Memorial Drive, by Lake Sebring.

Florida Highway Patrol reports that one car, a deep-blue Ford Mustang, had children passengers, ages 9 and 7.

