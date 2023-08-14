Carter asks judge to remove him from murder case

Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives inspect the house on July 7 where Emerida Rodriguez-Willis allegedly stabbed her husband to death.

 PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF

Emerida Rodriguez-Willis will be arraigned Monday on charges that she stabbed her husband to death.

The deceased, Robert Lee Willis, had been arrested several times for battering people – including his wife — before she allegedly killed him July 7.

