SEBRING — The nearly 6 1/2 year lawsuit, related to the closure of the Kenilworth Lodge, has been dismissed without prejudice by Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada.
A small electrical fire at the hotel in May of 2016 led to a routine fire inspection, which revealed a number of code issues according to City of Sebring.
The historic hotel, at 1610 Lakeview Dr., was condemned by the City of Sebring in August 2016 due to reported violations of fire codes.
Kenilworth Properties filed a lawsuit in September 2016 contending the City of Sebring lacked the ability to require a full fire alarm system due to the hotel being a “historical structure.”
In April 2019, Kenilworth Properties filed a second amended complaint in its lawsuit against former Sebring Fire Chief Brad Batz and CT Fire Protection. The amended complaint contended that Batz acted outside the scope of his authority as fire chief, but under the color of law, and thus was without privilege or right to make the demands he made.
The amended complaint stated Batz constantly changed what actions the plaintiff needed to take to remediate fire and safety concerns despite the fact that the plaintiff invested more than $100,000 in repairs, including but not limited to $30,000 for the first set of demands, $20,000 for the second set of demands, and $30,000 for a third set of demands.
A hearing was held recently concerning CT Fire Protection’s second motion for sanctions for (plaintiff’s) failure to comply with court orders and Batz’s motion to compel and for sanctions.
After the hearing, Estrada’s order stated, “Upon review of the law and facts, and upon the declaration of the plaintiff, Kenilworth Properties, Inc., it is hereby ordered and adjudged that Kenilworth Properties’ case is dismissed without prejudice.”
The “without prejudice” designation means the plaintiff could refile the case.
CT Fire Protection, Inc.’s second motion for sanctions for failure to comply with court orders states that the plaintiff’s (Kenilworth Properties) second amended complaint consists of a single count against CT Fire for breach of contract, which generally alleges that CT Fire provided defective construction services.
CT Fire has been trying to obtain discovery responses from the plaintiff in an effort to defend the claim but the plaintiff has failed or refused to provide such responses despite two specific orders of the court compelling the company to do so, according to CT Fire’s motion.
To date, Kenilworth Properties has failed to provide discovery responses to both CT Fire and defendant Batz, the motion shows. After six years of litigation, the plaintiff has not produced a single discovery response.
Kenilworth Properties has been represented by attorney Gabriel Strine of Strine Legal Services, Odessa.
C-T Fire Protection has been represented by J. Matthew Belcastro of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, of Fort Myers .
Batz has been represented by William Boltrek of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt.
Highlands County Commissioner Don Elwell, who was at one time general manger of the Kenilworth Lodge, said, “Now with this behind them, hopefully all the attention can be put on the successful restoration of the Kenilworth Lodge.
“I sincerely miss that hotel and what a fantastic landmark it was for the downtown Sebring area. Selfishly, I also miss being able to put up funny signs on the signboard there. It was a great deal of fun and we had a lot of fun as a team when I was the general manager there years ago.”
Elwell said he worked at the hotel for four years including when Hurricane Charley came through (August 2004).
The Kenilworth Lodge was built in 1916 for George E. Sebring, the developer of the City of Sebring.