AVON PARK — For the Castillo family, golfing is life. It is their favorite pastime. Jordan, 8, and his big sister Hannah, 10, started golfing at a young age and participate each summer in the Sertoma Junior Golf Tournament. Both Hannah and Jordan are members of the River Greens Golf Course, where their father, Gilbert Castillo, works.
On April 27, Jordan accomplished a feat that most golfers spend their entire life trying to accomplish. Jordan made his first hole-in-one at the age of 8. Jordan sank his shot on hole No. 3 at River Greens during a round of golf with his father and Zakk Jones, who also works at River Greens. It was a 112-yard shot that Jordan and his father could not believe went in.
“It felt great to get a hole-in-one. I was very excited,” Jordan said. “I was just so excited; it was unbelievable. I am excited about Sertoma and I have been practicing a lot at the range. It is fun to play with my sister; we get competitive. My favorite part about golf is chipping and putting. I love watching golf.”
Gilbert Castillo said, “Jordan, Zakk and myself were playing, Hannah had just left, when Jordan stepped up to the tee box to take his shot. Jordan hit the ball onto the green and we were thinking he got 2-par, then the ball got closer and we were thinking he got a two-tap birdie, but then all of a sudden, the ball disappeared. I don’t think Jordan saw it go in but once he realized it went in, we all got excited.”
The proud dad said Jordan has come close to a hole-in-one a couple of times before.
“We were talking about how I’ve been playing a long time and don’t have one, so he was pretty excited about it. After he got it, he said ‘I’m done for the day.’ I’m a little envious but I am really proud of him and his sister Hannah,” Gilbert said.
River Greens Golf Pro Jason Beatty is also proud of the Castillo youngsters.
“Hole No. 3 is one of the more difficult greens on the course with a lot of slope, bunkers surrounding it and it is not particularly long,” Beatty said. “It is a pretty tricky hole, but it is short. Jordan is our youngest member and has been shooting in the 80’s off the ladies tees.”
Beatty said Jordan often plays golf with his dad and Jones. He said both Castillo children have a special talent for the sport and are really good kids, adding that each one gets better all the time.
Jordan and Hannah’s parents are very proud of the both of them.
“Jordan and Hannah play a lot of golf and they enjoy it,” Gilbert said. “They have a competitive streak and want to do well. They hang around the greens to chip and putt with people or members at River Greens. It is a brother and sister relationship. They pull for each other when it is opposing matches but when they play each other they are brother and sister. I think everyone know what it means when you say they are brother and sister.”
River Greens has been open throughout this pandemic so the Castillos have continued playing. Hannah recently shot 88, which is her best score, and Jordan’s best so far is 75 from the greens.
“They are both playing better. Hannah has made leaps and bounds from where she was,” Gilbert said. “We took some time to work on certain aspects of the game to get ready for Sertoma. It might be chipping this week or irons next week but nothing special. We just want to get them out on the golf course to play.”
Hannah has enjoyed getting outside and playing golf with her brother and dad. “I’ve been chipping and putting a lot to get ready for Sertoma. I’m excited for Sertoma to start again. Playing with my brother, we get really competitive and it is fun. He puts up a good fight playing against me,” she laughed. “When I heard he got a hole-in-one I was really excited for him. A couple of days before he got one, we were talking about everyone that had made a hole-in-one.”
The Castillo family is thankful for River Greens Golf Course, the owners, workers and the members.
“Mr. and Mrs. (Rodney and Lisa) Davis allow us to play when we want. They have been great to our family,” Gilbert said. “Jason helps the kids with their swing and everyone has been fantastic. The members have also been fantastic. When the kids play, we have our pitstops we make. On hole No. 13, Mr. Brimlow and then on No. 7, the Sells provide ice cream for the kids when they play. All the members are great with them; they enjoy watching them play and it is a great experience. That environment does help their golf game.”
For more information on the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour, contact the Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club pro shop at 863-385-4830, or call Andy Kesling at 863-835-2436.