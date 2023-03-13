In another sign of problems in Florida’s property-insurance market, the AM Best rating agency has raised concerns about Castle Key insurance companies. AM Best said Thursday that it has “placed under review with negative implications” the financial-strength rating and the long-term issuer credit rating of Castle Key Group.
AM Best said in a news release that it made the move “due to a material deterioration in its (Castle Key’s) surplus position as a result of challenging personal property insurance conditions in Florida, including higher loss severity, catastrophe-related losses and the increased cost of reinsurance. Castle Key management has taken significant corrective underwriting actions and is actively engaged in discussions with state regulators on appropriate capitalization levels. Given the uncertainty regarding the placement of its 2023 reinsurance program and future capital position, the ratings will remain under review until AM Best can fully analyze the impact of these actions.”