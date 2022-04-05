SEBRING — With unbridled support from her family, natural talent and a hard-working mentality, Caylee Howerton is making a name for herself as a horse reiner at a young age.
The Sebring native finished at No. 4 in the “Youth 13 & Under” category in the National Reining Horse Association’s final standings for the 2021 show season. She earned 108.50 points partnered with her horse Smoken Voodoo Doll, or “Dolly” for short.
Currently, the Sebring High School student sits atop the standings in the “Youth 14-18” competition just three months into the 2022 season with five shows under her belt at 32.5 points.
While establishing herself as a top young reiner, she’s also following in her mother Laurie’s footsteps. She started at the age of 12, while Caylee started at 10.
“My mom did it when she was growing up,” Caylee said. “And I always just kind of thought it was super cool of her to do it.”
But Laurie made sure this was something Caylee wanted for herself.
“I said, ‘You can pick and do whatever you want to do,’” Laurie said. “‘I lived my dream and fulfilled my dream of wanting to do it, so don’t just do it because I did it. Do it because you want to do it, because it’s a tough sport that takes a lot of time and a lot of effort. If you don’t love it, you’re not going to succeed.’”
Laurie feels a sense of pride seeing her daughter do and enjoy something she once did. Meanwhile, her father Carey didn’t know the first thing about horse reining. At the very least, he saw it as a good way to keep Caylee focused and busy.
For those unfamiliar with reining, it is one of the several competitive ways of riding a horse. It involves willfully guiding the horse. Horses and riders complete a series of maneuvers called a “pattern.” These patterns can include maneuvers like spins, stops, rollbacks and circles. Competitors are judged on several factors including the execution of the maneuvers and the horse’s obedience.
“The horse needs to look happy and relaxed … it just needs to look like a willfully guided animal that’s being asked to do something and they’re happy to do it,” said Caylee’s trainer, Lisa Aldridge. “And that is a lot harder than you would think.”
Aldridge operates Aldridge Performance Horses in Webster, Florida with her husband George. George trained Laurie until she was 18 and they have known the family for more than 30 years because of it.
Aldridge emphasized how much support Caylee gets from her family. Not just her parents, but her grandparents and cousins even show up for shows.
The family support and parenting she receives also comes into play when caring for Dolly and her other horses. When it comes to youth riders, it’s just as important for the family to understand the process as it is the rider.
Aldridge recalled when she had to make adjustments to Dolly to create a more balanced ride. That meant Dolly wouldn’t be able to do some of the things she did before. Nonetheless, Caylee and her family were patient throughout the process so the right steps could be taken. It’s what makes the Howertons so great to work for in Aldridge’s opinion.
“Considering the animal’s needs first is always what we’re about here at this barn and people that aren’t like that don’t last in our barn,” Aldridge said. “And if you’re only about the win and not about the process, and if you’re only about what that horse could do for you (not) what you need to do for that horse, then you’re not going to want to ride with us.”
According to Aldridge, what really makes Caylee special is her combination of natural feel and work ethic. There are plenty of people in this world with talent but not many willing to put in the work.
Caylee said in addition to working with Aldridge on the weekends she rides several times a week.
“If I give Caylee a task to do, Caylee goes home and she chews on that bone and she digs it out; she gets it done,” Aldridge said. “She’ll come back with an improvement. And if she has any questions along the way, she will always be ready for the next step.”
She’s been through several horses in her time riding. Each one with its own quirks. But Aldridge said that didn’t deter her. Whether it was problems with horses taking off during a pattern, the horse not always being on her side during shows or miscommunications training with Dolly. She handled all of it with patience.
Her talent and work ethic led to some really fantastic rides during her competitive career and now some high rankings. Aldridge said it was pretty huge for her to place fourth in 2021. Especially because Caylee does not compete in as many shows compared to other riders. It speaks to the quality of rides she had.
“She’s a force in the show ring,” Aldridge said. “I wouldn’t want to have to show against Caylee … she’s an excellent showman.”
Caylee’s favorite part about what she does is probably why she’s been able to stick with reining throughout the difficulties. What does she enjoy about it?
“How tough it is and just how you’ll always grow no matter how good of a run you have,” Caylee said. “And, over this year, how many people I’ve met across the country. I have met people from all over, which is super cool.”