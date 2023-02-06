SEBRING — Highlands Hammock State Park is celebrating Florida history, culture and nature at the 36th Annual Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) Festival on Saturday, Feb. 11. More commonly known as the “CCC Festival,” the park’s signature event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will open with a “swinging beginning” with the Sebring High Jazz Band playing big band music from the 1930s and 1940s.

Throughout the day, heritage exhibitors and artisans will demonstrate quilting, spinning, pine needle basketry and other folk arts, including a full day of blacksmithing that may be observed at the Panther Pavilion. Two blacksmiths, Trez Cole and Tony Fenn, from the Florida Artist Blacksmith Association, will forge a steel alligator sculpture as a silent auction artwork which one lucky bidder will take home at the close of the festival. Fenn reported that “we have been furiously practicing the sculpture and are looking forward to seeing what creature is created from our efforts.” They are also making small alligator pieces for people to buy at a lower price.

