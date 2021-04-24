SEBRING — The recognition of “Highlands County Centennial Day” offered a look to the past on Thursday with government agencies and others displaying photos and mementoes dating back into the early history of the now 100-year-old county.
While the Highlands County Board of County Commission met in Commission Chambers discussing issues impacting the county’s future, the agencies and entities were set up with display tables in front of the Highlands County Government Center.
Sebring Historical Society President Jim Pollard said, “We have a lot of history in Highlands County.
“Today actually is the day that the bill was signed by Governor Hardee creating Highlands County, Charlotte County, Glades County and Hardee County out of old DeSoto County.”
At the adjacent Highlands County Heritage Association table, Pollard pointed out a book highlighting the 100 years of Highlands County, which had a page comparing the present day county with data from 1921 with the number of school teachers and the number of schools, the number of miles of roads.
There has been a tremendous change in 100 years, including the change in population, he said. “We are not a huge county, but we certainly have more than we had in 1921.”
Avon Park, being the oldest of the municipalities in the county, had the distinction of also being in Manatee County at one time because before DeSoto County was created, Manatee County’s boundaries included Highlands County, Pollard noted.
DeSoto County was created in 1887 from Manatee County.
Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg showed a ballot from 1948 with many recognizable names including: H.L. Sebring, Fred Wild, John Schumacher, Roland Droit who was a supervisor of election.
She had a book with hand-written results from the 1930 elections.
Antonia Rivera, of the Clerk of Courts Office, showed some old records well before the days when they started using computers. A large book with typed pages provided index numbers for the microfilm documents of property transactions.
Other agencies and organizations that had displays included: Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Highlands County Property Appraiser, Highlands County Board of County Commissioners, School Board of Highlands County, Highland Hammock State Park and Archbold Biological Station.