SEBRING — There was a lot to celebrate at Cracker Trail Elementary School on Thursday with science projects and art work on display and the big moment when the tiled wall was unveiled commemorating the school’s 30th anniversary.
Principal Rick Kogelschatz said, “Throughout the year we celebrated our 30th anniversary in many, many ways.”
He thanked the 30th anniversary committee that included: Kristine Sebring, Nancy Piller, Stacey Pugh-Klogston, Jennifer Rowe, Denise Hines and Ruth Lind.
“Thank you for celebrating 30 years,” he said. “Thank you to everyone who has worked on the tiled wall.”
First-grade teacher Ruth Lind, who is the only teacher remaining from the first year when the school opened, cut the ribbon prior to the unveiling.
Those with the honor of removing the wrapping to reveal the wall were four generations of a family and the Cracker Trail family:
• Kaye Wise, who worked in guidance in the 90s/2000s, and is the mother of Kimberly Hill;
• Kimberly Hil, who is the school’s current data operator, employee of many years, and mother of Amanda Prince;
• Amanda Prince, who attended the school in fourth and fifth grade, and is a current third-grade teacher; and
• Kalyn Hill, who is a current third grade student, great-granddaughter of Kay Wise, granddaughter of Kimberly Hill, and niece of Amanda Prince.
For a $5 suggested donation, current and former staff and students had the opportunity to create a tile for the anniversary wall.
“I am so excited about this evening,” Superintendent Brenda Longshore said. “Such a celebration of such a wonderful school. I am very much looking forward to the reveal.”
The wall is located near the school’s media center.
Technology resource teacher Ian Belanger said the tiled wall is about 40 to 50 feet wide and about 4 to 5 feet high with hundreds of tiles.
“It is quite amazing the number of tiles from past students and parents and employees,” he said. “It really includes a vast number of Cracker Trail’s legacy.”
The school’s science fair was also held Thursday evening.
Every fifth grader participated in the science fair and their projects were on display in the cafeteria. In the hallways, each grade level had a small family-oriented science experiment activity that they could do as a family, Belanger explained.
Cracker Trail Elementary is one of the few elementary schools that has a very strong art program, which is led by Kristine Sebring, he noted. Almost every single student had at least one piece of art on display in the cafeteria and it was called the “A-Maze-ing” Art Show because the way the art was hung up, people had to walk through a maze to view it.
“It was really quite spectacular,” Belanger said.