As a young child I remember visiting Mexico twice every year and never truly realizing what a privilege it was to travel to a place filled with rural beauty, mysticism, and deep rooted customs and traditions. One year my parents took us to visit Mexico during the Day of the Dead celebration. I have never visited tourist destinations like Cancún, Mexico City, or Cabo San Lucas. My parents often went to rural locations and were invited to stay with relatives or friends of the family. That year I recall visiting a market with my grandma Chelo who showed us the decorations and sugar skulls being prepared for Día de los Muertos.

She described the hard work, long hours, and care it took to prepare for the celebration of the dead. Some of the places we visited were deep in the heart of Mexico. Zacatecas, Chiapas, San Luis Potosí, and the Real de Catorce. One of my most vivid memories of this particular trip is of the Tunnel de Ogarrio that leads to the Real de Catorce. It is the only entrance to the small town that served as a silver mining hub. The tunnel cuts through the surrounding mountains and leads to the Real de Catorce village that is nestled on the side of a mountain that measures in at almost 9,000 ft. Located in the Sierra de Catorce range it is one of the highest plateaus in Mexico.

