As a young child I remember visiting Mexico twice every year and never truly realizing what a privilege it was to travel to a place filled with rural beauty, mysticism, and deep rooted customs and traditions. One year my parents took us to visit Mexico during the Day of the Dead celebration. I have never visited tourist destinations like Cancún, Mexico City, or Cabo San Lucas. My parents often went to rural locations and were invited to stay with relatives or friends of the family. That year I recall visiting a market with my grandma Chelo who showed us the decorations and sugar skulls being prepared for Día de los Muertos.
She described the hard work, long hours, and care it took to prepare for the celebration of the dead. Some of the places we visited were deep in the heart of Mexico. Zacatecas, Chiapas, San Luis Potosí, and the Real de Catorce. One of my most vivid memories of this particular trip is of the Tunnel de Ogarrio that leads to the Real de Catorce. It is the only entrance to the small town that served as a silver mining hub. The tunnel cuts through the surrounding mountains and leads to the Real de Catorce village that is nestled on the side of a mountain that measures in at almost 9,000 ft. Located in the Sierra de Catorce range it is one of the highest plateaus in Mexico.
The Day of the Dead is usually celebrated from Nov. 1-2. Día de los Muertos is a Mexican holiday that both celebrates and welcomes back deceased family members to the realm of the living.
An ofrenda is an altar that is designed to celebrate and welcome the deceased family members. Traditionally it displays specific items pertaining to the dead like photos, favorite foods and drinks, flowers, candles for each family member and even items that belonged to specific family members who have passed on. This centerpiece is an integral part of the Día de Los Muertos celebration.
Another prominent symbol featured during Día de Los Muertos according to Amy McKeever at National Geographic “is the flor de muerto, these flowers figure prominently in traditional Day of the Dead celebrations each year — a cheerful flower that reminds observers of the brevity of life while they honor loved ones who have passed.” The bright orange, yellow, and red flowers are called cempasúchil in Spanish and were a sacred representation of the sun in Aztec lore. The flower’s fragrance and bold colors are said to guide deceased family members home during the time of Día de Los Muertos.
That year we traveled from Michigan to Donna, Texas and then on towards Reynosa, Mexico where we visited Las Flores and a town called Ojo de Agua. A friend of the family met us in Mexico and became our guide through the many towns we visited. She took us to a Día de Los Muertos celebration where locals dressed in traditional native outfits and painted their faces to resemble calaveras or sugar skulls.
The Sugar skull is another prominent image that is associated with this celebration of life and death. Sugar skulls can be placed on an ofrenda or on gravestones. They are used to represent loved ones who have passed on and can also include the names of the deceased written on the foreheads of the skulls. The sugar skull is a way to honor those who have passed and can also be given to friends or family members who are still living. This symbolic gift is a way of letting loved ones know that they will be remembered and that you are reserving a place for them in the afterlife.
Ofrendas are decorated with brightly colored banners made from papel picado. This intricately cut decoration is made from colorful tissue paper and can be designed with flowers, skulls, birds, and crosses. Many of the items used to decorate the ofrenda have ties to the elements. The holes in the paper of the papel picado are a representation of wind or air. Candles for fire, a pitcher of water, and pan de muerto or bread made with the grains of the earth.
However you celebrate the lives of your loved ones or those who have passed on, remember the traditions held during Día de Los Muertos and celebrate the joy, love, and memories that have been made and are yet to come. Check out our Día de Los Muertos display at the Sebring Public Library. For books, movies, and more information about Día de Los Muertos visit one of our Highlands County libraries, visit us at www.myhlc.org or register to receive our monthly newsletter directly to your inbox. Please feel free to follow the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners on Facebook for more information as well.