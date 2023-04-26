Making friends is a valuable skill, especially for the military child who regularly meets an entire classroom of new faces in a new school.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park had a special lesson on friendship during Sunday afternoon’s Children’s Party, a celebration for military children.
“Kids, today is your day,” Commander Larry Roberts announced at the beginning of the party.
The party began with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance. Then author Cindy Lair read her book, “What is a Friend?” to the children. As she read, she expounded on each page.
“What is a friend?” asked Lair’s book. “A friend is someone who uses kind words and watches what they say. Hurtful words don’t always go away.”
Lair explained that if a child took a picture of a heart and crumpled it, no matter how much they smoothed it after, there would still be crinkles in the paper. “It’s the same with words that are not nice,” she said. “They can leave scars on a heart.” She encouraged the children to take a pause and think before they speak.
Inspiration for Lair’s book came from a conversation with her sister, Cheryl McLaughlin. “One day we were talking about social media and how mean people were about politics and COVID ... there was just so much meanness and bullying,” Lair said. “And we thought, ‘This really needs to be taken right back down to little kids.’”
After teaching first grade for 40 years, Lair knew that children learn well through rhyme and repetition. With McLaughlin’s assistance, Lair wrote the book and created the Eric Carle-inspired collage illustrations. “Everything was a challenge,” Lair said, “but God always opened a way for us.”
Following the book reading, the American Legion Juniors performed The Military Child Table ceremony to honor military children. “Members of the United States military answer the call to service every day as they defend freedom around the world,” said Terry Gallagher, who directs the children and junior programs at American Legion Post 69. “That service often comes out of great personal sacrifice, not just for the service member, but also for their family and children.”
After the ceremony, a variety of fun activity stations kept the children busy. A live bald eagle, named Thunder, watched on as each child had the opportunity to learn to fold the American flag. Children played games, such as Twister and a giant Connect Four, had their faces painted by Shari Chaykosky, rode a therapy horse, and climbed into a firetruck. They finger-painted dandelions, the official flower of the military child, with Kelly Terwilliger, the West Regional State Leader of Mission 22. The dunk tank was a huge hit, and everyone enjoyed pizza, cookies and ice cream.
“Everybody thinks the American Legion is a bar,” Roberts said. “It’s not. We were created by our mission, the four pillars. The first pillar is veteran rehabilitation. The second is taking care of our children and youth, which is what we’re doing here today. Third is Americanism. The last one is supporting first responders.”
“We’re here for the children,” Gallagher said. “We’re here to do the right things. Our goal is to bring the community together and give kids and families the resources they need.”
Every child over 10 years old and their parents received life-saving information on suicide, the warning signs as well as a crisis hotline number. Resources for veterans and families were offered by Champion for Children’s Hope for Highlands, K-9 Line, and IGY 6 (I Got Your 6).
Other sponsors of the event included Paint 22, Refuse to Sink, Tanglewood Dance Crew, and Hungry Howie’s.
Each child received a signed copy of Lair’s book and two friendship bracelets – one to keep, and the other to give to a new friend. “Friendship bracelets are a good ice breaker for kids,” Lair said. “This lesson on friendship is universal. We wrote this book to create a ripple of kindness.”
For information about appearances by Lair or to purchase her book, “What is a Friend?”, contact Lair at shadygrove72@yahoo.com
For information on veteran’s services, contact Larry Roberts, commander of American Legion Post 69, at 850-718-7773