SEBRING — On April 22, 2021, Highlands County celebrated its centennial with a year of events across the county, highlighting the history of Highlands County.
In the spring of 1921, five brand new entities were born out of what was then known as DeSoto County. The front page of the newspaper, known then as The Great White Way, on April 22, 1921, was emblazoned with the headline “Victory! Victory!”
Those five counties were Highlands County, Hardee County, Charlotte County, Glades County and DeSoto County. The hard fight had been won and it was now up to the people to take care of the new Highlands County.
The city of Avon Park was incorporated in 1926; Melvil Dewey arrived in 1927; T. W. Webb introduced caladiums to Lake Placid in 1931; Highlands Hammock State Park was built in 1934; and Archbold Biological Station was founded in 1941.
The celebration began April 17 and 18 when The Highlands County Heritage Association Inc., dedicated to the preservation of historical and cultural heritage of Highlands County, held a festival for the centennial celebration at the Edna Pearce Lockett Estate. More than 200 carloads of people attended. Jim Pollard, president of the Sebring Historical Society, said the festival would be held at the estate because it has “such a rich place” to do with history.
The educational family-friendly event featured artisans, food vendors, crafts, entertainment, education exhibits and an informational speaker. A Cow Hunter Camp with cows and horses and Kissimmee River boat cruises were also available. Many local government officials attended the festival.
On April 22, government agencies and others displayed photos and mementoes from the county’s 100-year history in recognition of “Highlands County Centennial Day” at the Highlands County Government Center. April 22 was significant as it was the actual day in 1921 that the bill was signed, creating Highlands County. While the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners met in Commission Chambers, the agencies and entities outside set up tables and displays.
These included the Sebring Historical Society, the Highlands County Heritage Association, Supervisor of Elections, Clerk of Courts, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and Highlands Hammock State Park. Archbold Biological Station also participated with a booth highlighted by displays about the Archbold grounds early days, the life of Richard Archbold and the history of the Archbold family philanthropy.
In September, the Highlands News-Sun published a special glossy magazine – Progress: 100 Years of Highlands County. This special publication celebrates the people and events that have made Highlands County so unique. Inside, you will find stories on George Sebring, Joshua Lastinger, Oliver Crosby, early churches of Sebring, Melville Dewey, the 12 Hours of Sebring, Hendricks Airfield and more. A follow-up edition is planned for this spring.
Also in September, the county’s Tourist Development Council partnered with several local organizations to kick off the Centennial GeoTrail geocaching event. This event was a free, outdoor treasure hunt for all ages. The event took participants all over the county beginning in downtown Lake Placid and culminating in downtown Sebring. Each location showcased the beauty and history of Highlands County.