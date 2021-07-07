SEBRING — Graduate students from Florida Gulf Coast University were at Pinecrest Cemetery in Sebring recently to conduct research about victims of the 1926 hurricane who were buried there.
Sebring Historical Society Board Member Jim Pollard said the graduate students were trying to determine if some of what has been believed are myths or facts.
For instance, were the bodies buried in one mass grave or were they buried individually and how many exactly were buried there? he said.
“We know what has been said, but by doing ground penetrating radar they will actually be able to find out how many are there,” Pollard said.
Sebring was the first municipality to respond to assist Moore Haven, which incurred extensive damage and loss of life from the 1926 storm.
It was very devastating because at the time Moore Haven had about 600 residents and about 25% were lost in the hurricane, Pollard said.
This study was prompted by research conducted by South Florida State College students, whose findings were presented at a seminar where some of the professors at Florida Gulf Coast University found very interesting, Pollard noted.
SFSC students Camila Rimoldi Ibanez and Kyria Wickham published their findings in the fall 2020 issue of the “Journal of Multidisciplinary Research.” The research article is titled, “Disaster at Moore Haven: How the 1926 Great Miami Hurricane Destroyed a Small Town on the Shores of Lake Okeechobee.”
Wickham networked while at the Florida Undergraduate Research Conference in February 2020 and met Dr. Donald Duke, an ecology and environmental studies professor from FGCU, who was interested in continuing the research on Moore Haven.
The Florida Gulf Coast University project started earlier, but was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic and grant funding had to be obtained in order to progress with it, Pollard explained.
“So it has taken longer than we anticipated,” he said. “We ran everything through the proper channels with the city and City Council for approval and have kept them apprised of where we are.
“It is going to be a very interesting project.”
The graduate students were working at the cemetery for several days and then doing research at the Sebring Historical Society.