ORLANDO — A Central Florida resident has been sentenced in federal district court for wire fraud as part of a scheme to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) out of loan proceeds. These loans are guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Kerryanne Purkiss was sentenced this week to 12 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Additionally, the Honorable Roy Dalton, Jr., ordered Purkiss to pay more than $715,000 in restitution.
According to court documents, Purkiss fraudulently obtained a PPP loan by filing an application containing fabricated tax forms and included false information such as the number of employees, monthly payroll amount and intended use of funds. Purkiss used the proceeds of this loan, and proceeds of other PPP loans obtained, to purchase a residence in Deltona, and to make other personal purchases including a Maserati and other vehicles. Purkiss must forfeit the Maserati and Deltona residence as part of her restitution.