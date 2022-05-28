SEBRING — It was the final countdown and goodbye to an early release Friday as Highlands District Schools wrapped up the 2021-22 school year.
At the Kindergarten Learning Center, it was the final last day after 15 years with the campus on U.S. 27 South soon to become the Sebring Pre-K Center.
Karin Doty, who has been the KLC principal for six years, said Friday was a very bittersweet day at the Kindergarten Learning Center.
“The students are happy to have the summer off and go to the big kids’ school, but we had some tears yesterday as they know they are going to miss their teachers and their friends,” she said.
After students depart they will have a luncheon for teachers and staff as a time for fellowship and to reflect on all the great times that they had, Doty said. “I just hope everybody has a great summer.
“We are in preparation for next year and getting enrollment everyday for our new Sebring Pre-K Center, so we are very excited about that.”
Doty will stay at the campus as the principal of the Sebring Pre-K Center.
“We have a few staff members staying,” she said. “Some staff are going to our feeder schools [Cracker Trail, Fred Wild and Woodlawn elementary schools] and others are electing to go elsewhere, so a scattering of places where folks will go, but looking forward to a new chapter.”
Doty said it was kind of bittersweet as the teachers cleaned up and packed up what they have known as home for 15 years. “Now it is a different way of doing business, but we are excited to get the little ones and have the opportunity to impact them even younger,” she said
The district is anticipating an enrollment over 200 at the Sebring Pre-K Center, which will house voluntary prekindergarten, pre-K ESE and pre-K migrant students, she said. All of the pre-K students in the Sebring area will be coming to the center, with its 17 classes being full.