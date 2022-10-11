The holidays are getting near and the chambers of commerce in the county are gearing up for their Christmas parades and events.
The Avon Park Chamber of Commerce will presenting two holiday season events – the 2022 APCC Christmas Parade and APCC Christmas in the Park.
The Christmas Parade will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28.
Entry fees are $35 for non-profit organizations and $45 for all others. The application and parade rules can be downloaded from the main page of the chamber’s website (theapcc.net).
Any 2022 APCC Christmas Parade “rain-date” will be at the discretion and decision of the City of Avon Park and not that of the APCC.
The annual APCC Christmas in the Park (in Donaldson Park) will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12.
This event is free and spotlights schools and local choirs and allows the community to experience and share the beautiful holiday music these choirs and band instructors have worked so hard on preparing.
The event spotlights local choir talents from Avon Elementary, Park Elementary, Memorial Elementary, Avon Park Middle School, Avon Park High Grenadier Band, and other community music groups.
Lake Placid Christmas Parade
The entry form for Lake Placid’s Dec. 10 Christmas Parade can be found on the chamber website at lpfla.com. Applications are due by 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. They can be dropped off at the chamber office or emailed to information@lpfla.com
Parade participants will be advised by telephone of a line-up number and as to whether you will line up on Dal Hall Boulevard or Hillcrest Avenue. Those calls will be made no later than 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.
Dance units and bands must report to Chapman & Morris Accounting office parking lot (on the corner of Dal Hall Boulevard and Pine Avenue) by 5:30 p.m. the night of the parade. Belleview Street must be used to reach this area as Dal Hall Boulevard and Main Avenue will be closed to everyone but parade officials. Park on Belleview and walk one block north to Chapman & Morris Accounting office.
Sebring Christmas Parade
The annual Sebring Christmas Parade, hosted by The Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by MidFlorida Credit Union, will take place on Friday, Dec. 2 starting at 7 p.m. in downtown Sebring. The theme this year is “A Classic Christmas.”
If you or your organization is interested in participating, the application can be found online by visiting www.sebring.org or on Sebring’s Christmas on the Circle Facebook page. There is an early-bird rate for general parade entries and non-profit parade entries that will be good through Oct. 30. Rates will increase on Oct. 31.
There is a limit of 80 entries this year, so don’t wait. Be sure to read the parade application carefully before registering.