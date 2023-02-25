SEBRING — Among the seven finalists, Lake Placid High School senior Carlyn Bobo was the honored recipient of the 2023 Champion for Children Youth Award at the awards banquet held Thursday at First Sebring Church.
“It’s very honoring. I appreciate it a lot,” she said. “I am really glad to be serving the community and inspiring other people.”
Carissa Marine, CEO of the Champion for Children Foundation, said, “We have seven incredible servant-hearted students here tonight and to our students and finalists, we just want to say, thank you for serving others around you and thank you for coming here tonight and allowing us to celebrate you, encourage you and just honor you tonight.”
John Varady, with The School Board of Highlands County, said, “What you see tonight is just a small example of the good and these are just the brightest of those who are shining at this age. There are others like them around them and there are others younger than them who look up to them and that is amazingly special because that is amazingly powerful.”
Varady and Marine collaborated to establish the Champion for Children Youth Awards, which is modeled after the Champion for Children Judge Clifton M. Kelly Gala.
The other finalists were: Lake Country Elementary fourth-grader Preslee Greene, Sebring High sophomore Baxley Hines, Sebring High junior Paisley Karlson, Lake Placid High junior Iris Munoz, Lake Placid High senior Isabela Potter and Avon Park High senior Britney Sosa.
At the end of the program, Highlands Superintendent of Schools Brenda Longshore said, “My heart is full and overflowing. I have been so excited to get here today to celebrate our young people. You inspire us. You give us hope and such joy.”
Longshore added, “Those of us fortunate enough to spend time in our schools see examples of our county’s amazing youth every day and tonight was a wonderful opportunity to spotlight seven young people who have shown exceptional desire so serve even at a very young age. I thank you all for your efforts to make our community a better place.”
Her Youth Awards bio states that Carlyn is very involved in her school and community as a member of the Lake Placid High School cross country and track team. She is currently a lieutenant in the Highlands County Sheriff’s Explorers program.
Daniel Baker, secretary of the Florida Sheriff’s Explorer Association State Board, shared, “Lt. Bobo is a well-rounded, selfless, determined individual, intelligent and compassionate young woman. She selflessly served Highlands County in many capacities and is an exemplary model for future youth.”
Carlyn also serves as a counselor at Camp Joy, a special camp for adults and teens with disabilities. Darcia Munro, director of Camp Joy Florida, states, “Whether her siblings, classmates, or teammates, they can always depend on her for an extra set of hands, words of encouragement, and ways to improve in school and sports.”
Carlyn has overcome many obstacles in her life, including being born premature, weighing only 3.1 pounds. She is extremely goal-oriented and has a heart of gold. Others describe her love and passion for students with disabilities as heartwarming and much appreciated.
She is said to stand up for what is right even when it may not be popular with her peers. She’s described as a hard worker who will help others before herself. In March 2022, Carlyn and her youth group traveled to Louisiana to spend a week distributing household items and helping those who were severely impacted by Hurricane Ida.
Carlyn has been a runner and competitor since elementary school, and has big goals for herself including running the Boston Marathon in the spring. In addition to pushing herself as a runner, she also excels as a student, and plans on pursuing a degree in cyber security after high school.
Those who know Carlyn share that the thing that sets her apart is her willingness to put others first and offer help to them before she helps herself. She chooses to serve others because she believes “God put us on this earth to serve others and lift each other up.”
Beginning in 2019, The School Board of Highlands County partnered with the Champion for Children Foundation to create the Champion for Children Youth Award. The purpose of this is to recognize and honor the youth in the local community who demonstrate a servant’s heart and a desire to have a positive impact on the community and in the lives of others.