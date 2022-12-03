SEBRING — This holiday season, change a life forever by providing a forever home for a pet. Will you consider adopting a furry friend and give it all the love, warmth and joy of a forever home? Two local pet loving organizations, Saunders Second Chances and Highlands County Animal Services, are teaming up again this year to present Merry PAWSmas on Saturday, Dec. 3, beginning at 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. at 7300 Haywood Taylor Blvd. in Sebring. These organizations will be kicking off the holiday season with an adoption day for furry friends of all shapes, sizes, colors and ages.

“We are so excited for this community event again this year. It is so exciting to see the animals get adopted and find their forever homes,” says Jennifer Koogler, Saunders Second Chances team member.

