SEBRING — This holiday season, change a life forever by providing a forever home for a pet. Will you consider adopting a furry friend and give it all the love, warmth and joy of a forever home? Two local pet loving organizations, Saunders Second Chances and Highlands County Animal Services, are teaming up again this year to present Merry PAWSmas on Saturday, Dec. 3, beginning at 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. at 7300 Haywood Taylor Blvd. in Sebring. These organizations will be kicking off the holiday season with an adoption day for furry friends of all shapes, sizes, colors and ages.
“We are so excited for this community event again this year. It is so exciting to see the animals get adopted and find their forever homes,” says Jennifer Koogler, Saunders Second Chances team member.
Saunders Second Chances partnered with Highlands Animal Services, with a mission to enrich the lives of our furry little friends within the community and to assist Highlands County Animal Services fulfill its goal for pet adoptions to a forever loving home by fostering four-legged kids. This program is focused on raising funds while simultaneously raising awareness about adoptions and volunteering at Highlands County Animal Services. Through fostering and healing homeless animals, providing the highest quality of care while reducing costs on spays and neuters for those truly in need, Saunders Second Chances has become a vital link in the animal service community.
Saturday, Dec. 3, some of the adoption fees will be lowered as a celebration with the new family as they give the gift of a forever home. And to make the day even more fun and exciting, there will be kid’s activities, raffle prizes and giveaways to kick off this merry season not to mention a delicious barbecue will be available to tantalize your tastebuds. So bring a friend, a neighbor or two and let’s work together to change a pet’s life with a forever home.
If you are not able to attend, you can still help: 1) adopt a furry friend, 2) share and spread the word about Merry PAWSmas and/or 3) tax free donations made to Saunders Second Chances to help them continue to provide health care and surgeries. Donations can be made at this event or online at www.vetcarefoundation.org and be sure to designate Saunders Veterinary Services to receive the donations.
Please note that no outside pets are allowed to attend Merry PAWSmas per the safety rules of Highlands County Animal Services.
For more information on Merry PAWSmas or how you can help Saunders Second Chances, contact Saunders Veterinary Services at 863-453-5700.