SEBRING — Lt. Col. Michael S. Ryan assumed command of the 598th Range Squadron, Avon Park Air Force Range on Tuesday as Lt. Col. Steven C. Thomas relinquished command with his retirement from the U.S. Air Force.
At the Change of Command Ceremony, Col. Sean P. Baerman, who commands the 23rd Fighter Group, “Flying Tigers,” Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, said there are four qualities to being a commander.
Be a pilot because pilots can do anything, be combat oriented, be ready for anything, and be a great human, he said.
Baerman said Thomas exhibited those qualities and believed Ryan has those qualities.
Before the change in command, Baerman presented the Meritorious Service Award to Thomas, noting his accomplishments in his two years in command at the AP Air Force Range. Some of those accomplishments were increased security, including a $7 million security fence, and civil engineering projects that totaled $23 million while saving $10 million.
Thomas remarked that the AP Air Force Range is an interesting and unique place to be and an interesting leadership challenge. His leadership team at the range always had a focus on the mission and getting things done.
Thomas noted that among the other training operations at the range, he introduced “agile combat employment,” noting the AP Air Force Range has so many assets for large training exercises.
The Air Force introduced agile combat employment as a method to rapidly deploy across dispersed operating locations within a theater without sacrificing combat capability.
After the passing of the squadron flag/change of command, Ryan said he has been preparing his whole career for this opportunity, noting his experience in Okinawa.
Ryan was the director of operations, 18 Operations Support Squadron, 18th Wing, and HH-60G instructor pilot, 33rd Rescue Squadron, Kadena Air Base Japan.
Ryan is a command pilot with more than 2,000 hours of total flight time.
The mission of the Avon Park Air Force Range is to provide a sustainable, world-class training complex focused on advanced and relevant training for joint, interagency, and multinational partners and excelling in air-ground integration.
The AP Air Force Range is on a scale with a small air base comprised of a 106,000-acre tactical and conventional training range, an airfield, a control tower, as well as support facilities.