SEBRING — Lt. Col. Michael S. Ryan assumed command of the 598th Range Squadron, Avon Park Air Force Range on Tuesday as Lt. Col. Steven C. Thomas relinquished command with his retirement from the U.S. Air Force.

At the Change of Command Ceremony, Col. Sean P. Baerman, who commands the 23rd Fighter Group, “Flying Tigers,” Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, said there are four qualities to being a commander.

Recommended for you