AVON PARK — Riley Sevigny took the crown as 2023 Miss Avon Park City Charm in the pageant held recently at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at South Florida State College.
The pageant hasn’t been held since 2019 so the reigning queen from that year, Kenlee Wall, had the honor of bestowing the crown on Riley.
Pageant Director Kerri Bryant said it was amazing for Kenlee to be able to finally pass down her crown to a new Miss Avon Park City of Charm.
The Academic Award and Fan Favorite Award both went to Riley and she will receive a $500 scholarship, courtesy of the City of Avon Park
Reagan Richards was the first runner-up and Miss Photogenic.
Kendal Lambert was the second runner-up.
Chloe Shoffner was named Miss Congeniality.
The pageant was presented by Heartland Helping Hands, Inc.
Coming up, the Miss Avon Park Firecracker Pageant will be held in conjunction with the Avon Park Fourth of July festivities at 5 p.m. at Donaldson Park.
The pageant is for those 19-25 years old.
Bryant noted that while July 4 is a Tuesday, the pageant will be held on whatever day the fireworks will happen.
She will be in contact with the Avon Park Jaycees who will be presenting fireworks.
For details and to register, contact Bryant at 863-245-6455.