SEBRING — Following a long break for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, the Highlands Tea Party will reconvene Tuesday evening. Their guest will be Chelsey Youman, who serves on the pro-life coalition. Her topic will be “Is there a Constitutional right to abortion?”

She is an advocate for pro-life policies and jurisprudence, working to mobilizing and unifying local grassroots organizations. Youman’s goal is to enable women and protect preborn children.

