SEBRING — Following a long break for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, the Highlands Tea Party will reconvene Tuesday evening. Their guest will be Chelsey Youman, who serves on the pro-life coalition. Her topic will be “Is there a Constitutional right to abortion?”
She is an advocate for pro-life policies and jurisprudence, working to mobilizing and unifying local grassroots organizations. Youman’s goal is to enable women and protect preborn children.
Her professional experience includes working as senior counsel and chief of staff for First Liberty Institute, where she concentrated on religious liberty matters and First Amendment rights.
At First Liberty Institute, Youman litigated on behalf of and advised hundreds of clients regarding conscience rights nationwide. She has also worked in private practice, where she successfully litigated corporate fraud matters, commercial litigation, and consumer rights issues in both federal and state jurisdictions.
The Highlands Tea Party meets Tuesdays at the Vietnam Veterans Hall, 33565 Grand Prix Drive (behind the Sebring Walmart). Doors open at 5 p.m. with meetings starting at 6 p.m.