SEBRING — Chen Dental is excited to host their seventh annual Dentistry from the Heart Event in their Sebring office.
In the past six years, Chen Dental and the team of dentists, sponsors and volunteers have helped over 600 people in need of dental care - treating patients 18 years or older in need of a filling, an extraction or a cleaning. They anticipate this event to have the most impact yet.
Dentistry From the Heart (DFTH) is a national non-profit organization with a simple mission - making people smile. Dr. Vincent J. Monticciolo founded Dentistry From The Heart over 18 years ago, with the goal of giving back to those who cannot afford dental care. Those in the dental industry who have participated in this event have shown a giving and generous spirit in their communities. Each year hundreds of events take place where thousands of patients are helped and giving millions of dollars in free dental care.
"We are very excited about this Dentistry From The Heart event. It is always our favorite day of dentistry and this year we will be able to serve even more patients in this community," said Dr. William Chen.
"The event will take place on Dec. 13 at Chen Dental, 2190 U.S. 27 N., Sebring, Florida 33870. Starting at 8 a.m., Chen Dental team and volunteers will treat the first 120 patients, or however many they can service by 5 p.m. Supporters include:
Benco, Patterson, Baker Septic, Mae Lee's Deli, Nutmeg's Cafe, Invisalign, Subway, Phillips Sonicare, Sure Smile, Palmers Grand Rental and Station.
Note: Patients are encouraged to arrive early, dress appropriately for the weather and to bring chairs, blankets, water, snacks, etc. as they may be outside waiting to be seen.
For more information, visit chendental.com or the Dentistry from the Heart's website at dentistryfromtheheart.org.