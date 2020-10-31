SEBRING — Chen Dental will host their 6th annual Serving Veterans Day, taking place on Nov. 11 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 2190 U.S. 27 N. in Sebring.
They are proud to partner with Serenity Massage of Sebring to serve our veterans. Chen Dental will be offering FREE exam and x-rays, and Serenity Massage will be offering a FREE massage before or after the veterans’ dental reservation. Serving Veterans Day is all about giving back to those who sacrificed for our country!
Please call 863-657-0397 to reserve your spot today! Must show proof of military service. Space is limited.
Chen Dental is a general dental practice in Highlands County whose company vision is “Leaders serving the community beyond dentistry.”