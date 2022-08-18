Election 2022

Republican House candidate Harriet Hageman speaks to supporters Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Cheyenne, Wyo., after defeating Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., in the Republican primary.

 MEAD GRUVER/AP PHOTO

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney was increasingly open on Wednesday about considering a 2024 presidential campaign after soundly losing a Republican primary to a challenger backed by former President Donald Trump.

Speaking to NBC in the wake of her loss, the third-term congresswoman called Trump “a very grave threat and risk to our republic,” and said defeating him will require “a broad and united front of Republicans, Democrats and independents — and that’s what I intend to be part of.”

