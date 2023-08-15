Chicago Police Superintendent

Deputy Chief Larry Snelling, center, talks with officers before a prayer service in memory of Officer Ella French outside the 22nd District, 1900 W. Monterey Ave., on Aug. 11, 2021, in Chicago. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, named Snelling, the police department’s counterterrorism head, as his choice for police superintendent of the nation’s third-largest city.

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson on Monday will introduce Larry Snelling, the police department’s counterterrorism head, as his choice for police superintendent of the nation’s third-largest city.

The introduction comes after Johnson named Snelling on Sunday after a monthslong search led by the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability. The selection of Snelling, 54, to head the department is subject to City Council approval.

