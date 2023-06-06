Chick-fil-A has narrowed in on a Sebring U.S. 27 location a little north of Bayview Street, while another car wash is planned for that area.
Chick-fil-A has submitted site plans to the City of Sebring, but has not yet requested any building permits, said Lee Tolar, Sebring Building/Zoning Code Enforcement officer.
The restaurant chain is looking at locating on the north side of the vacant parcel (just south of McDonald’s), Tolar confirmed. But, until there is a building permit pulled, he doesn’t put “a lot of faith in it.”
The proposed car wash (Tidal Wave Auto Spa) at the northeast corner of U.S. 27 and Bayview is a lot closer to becoming a reality than anything else on that property, he said. It will be across the street from the Caliber Car Wash, so there will be two car washes across from each other on U.S. 27.
The two car washes and Chick-fil-A are all from Georgia-based companies.
Caliber Car Wash, based in Atlanta, has more than 40 locations in the southeastern states and Texas.
Tidal Wave Auto Spa, based in Thomaston, Georgia, has about 100 locations in the eastern half of the U.S. as far northwest as one location in Montana and many locations in east Texas.
Chick-fil-A is based in College Park, Georgia. The fast food restaurant chain has about 2,928 restaurants across 48 states, as well as in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.