SEBRING — “Eat mor Chikin’” has been Chick-fil-A’s slogan since 1995 and now the Atlanta-based quick service restaurant is looking to give Highlands County diners a chance to eat more Chick-fil-A chicken.
Chick-fil-A, Inc. provided the following statement to Highlands News-Sun: “While we are still early in the process, Chick-fil-A is happy to share that we are actively pursuing our first location in the Sebring area.
“We look forward to working through the approval process with the City of Sebring and are excited by the prospect of joining this community. We hope to have the opportunity to serve new guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality.”
The former Ponderosa steakhouse property at the northeast corner of U.S. 27 and Bayview Street is a possible location that had been eyed for a Sam’s Club for many years and is currently owned by Sam’s East. There is a real estate sign on the property.
Currently, the closest Chick-fil-A is 39 miles away in Winter Haven. There is another Chick-fil-A 52 miles north on U.S. 27 near I-4.
The family-owned and privately held restaurant company was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy.
Most Chick-fil-A restaurants operate between the hours of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with breakfast served from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and lunch and dinner served from 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.
There are 2,824 Chick-fil-A restaurants in 49 states and territories. Texas has the most with 458 followed by 249 in Georgia and 229 in Florida.
In May, Chick-fil-A reported it is testing autonomous delivery robots at a limited number of restaurants in California, Texas and Florida.
At one test location, online or app ordered meals could be delivered by the robot if they are within one mile of the restaurant.
Autonomous delivery robots are equipped with artificial intelligence systems and advanced depth-perception cameras, which allow them to navigate traffic patterns, pedestrians, and even maneuver through car and bike lanes, busy malls and on sidewalks. The robots are speedy with the vehicles in Austin travelling up to 15 miles per hour.
During the test period, “safety chasers” follow these vehicles to ensure a smooth journey, answer any questions guests may have and learn how to improve the experience, according to Chick-fil-A.