SEBRING — “Eat mor Chikin’” has been Chick-fil-A’s slogan since 1995 and now the Atlanta-based quick service restaurant is looking to give Highlands County diners a chance to eat more Chick-fil-A chicken.

Chick-fil-A, Inc. provided the following statement to Highlands News-Sun: “While we are still early in the process, Chick-fil-A is happy to share that we are actively pursuing our first location in the Sebring area.

