France Knife Attack

Roses lay at the playground after a knife attack Thursday, in Annecy, French Alps.

 LAURENT CIPRIANI/AP PHOTO

PARIS (AP) — France’s president traveled Friday to the side of families traumatized by the savage stabbings of four very young children, all said to be in stable condition after emergency surgery, while investigators worked to unravel the motives of a Syrian man taken into custody.

President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte traveled together to a hospital treating three of the four children who suffered life-threatening knife wounds in Thursday’s still unexplained attack in and around a play park in the Alpine city of Annecy.

