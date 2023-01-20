Chili cook off map

SEBRING — The Rotary Club of Highlands County has been approved to hold its “Annual Crazy Pepper Chili Cook Off” on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. until approximately 3 p.m. As a result of the event, there will be state and local road closures as well as parking restrictions associated with this event.

The following road closures will be implemented in conjunction with the event. On Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7 a.m.:

