United States China Balloon

Business owner “Annie” weights down copies of the Chinese Daily News newspaper showcasing pictures of a suspected Chinese spy balloon, in the Chinatown district of Los Angeles Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. The balloon’s presence in the sky above the United States before a military jet shot it down over the Atlantic Ocean with a missile Saturday has further strained U.S.- China ties.

 DAMIAN DOVARGANES/AP PHOTO

BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday accused the United States of indiscriminate use of force in shooting down a suspected Chinese spy balloon, saying it “seriously impacted and damaged both sides’ efforts and progress in stabilizing Sino-U.S. relations.”

The U.S. shot down the balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft.

