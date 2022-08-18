China US Climate

Beachgoers walk near wind turbines along the coast of Pingtan in Southern China’s Fujian province on Aug. 6, 2022. The world’s two biggest emitters of greenhouse gases are sparring on Twitter over climate policy, with China asking if the U.S. can deliver on the landmark climate legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden this week.

 NG HAN GUAN/AP PHOTO

BEIJING (AP) — The world’s two biggest emitters of greenhouse gases are sparring on Twitter over climate policy, with China questioning whether the U.S. can deliver on the landmark climate legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden this week.

“You can bet America will meet our commitments,” U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns tweeted in response on Wednesday, using a national flag emoticon for “America.” He called on China to resume suspended climate talks, writing: “We’re ready.”

